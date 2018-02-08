Here Are All The ‘Bachelor’ Franchise Couples That Are Still Together

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo



Still Engaged!



The most recent Bachelorette (season 13) is still very much so engaged to her Miami beau, and the two have plans to wed in 2018. “We haven’t set anything yet [but] we definitely want to get married this year, and that’s the plan,” Bryan recently told Extra. “2018, it’s gonna happen.”

Taylor Nolan and Derek Peth



Still Engaged!



Taylor and Derek found love on Bachelor In Paradise season 4. While the couple didn’t get engaged on the show’s finale, Derek got down on one knee at the BIP reunion.

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk



Still Together!



These two are taking it slow, by Bachelor standards at least, and are still just dating. Raven and Adam met on BIP season 4.

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass



Married!



Evan and Carly tied the knot on season 4 of BIP, after getting engaged the season prior. The couple is currently expecting their first child together any day now.

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers



Still Engaged!



The former NFL star proposed to JoJo on season 12 of The Bachelorette. The couple has been living their best-engaged lives in Dallas, Texas ever since. (No talk of wedding plans though)

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert



Married!



Not only is this Bachelor In Paradise (season 2) couple still together, the married twosome, who tied the knot in January 2016, welcomed their first child – a baby girl – back in August.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth



Still Engaged!



After saying yes on the 11th season of The Bachelorette, Kaitlyn, and her hunk of a fiancé, have been in complete engagement bliss. However, in most recent months it seems the two are finally gearing up to tie the knot as Kaitlyn recently revealed andStill Engaged!After saying yes on the 11th season of The Bachelorette, Kaitlyn, and her hunk of a fiancé, have been in complete engagement bliss. However, in most recent months it seems the two are finally gearing up to tie the knot as Kaitlyn recently revealed she’s chosen two wedding dresses

Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe



Married!



The Bachelor franchise golden couple (find someone who doesn’t love these two) is expecting their second child together. The couple got married in 2014, one year after meeting on the 17th season of The Bachelor. They welcomed their first child, a boy, back in July 2016.

Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried



Married!



Desiree and Chris are the proud parents of a 15-month-old son, Asher. The couple found love on season 9 of The Bachelorette and married two years later, in 2015.

Molly Malaney and Jason Mesnick



Married!



Who could forget Jason’s last-minute After The Final Rose switcheroo when he called off his engagement to Melissa Rycroft and instead chose his runner-up, Molly? Well, the two started dating and then got married in February 2012. The Bachelor season 13 couple welcomed a baby girl a year later and have been together ever since.

Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum



Married!



The couple said “I do” in December 2012 after falling in love on season 7 of The Bachelorette. The couple shares two children, Essex, 15 months, and Fordham, 3.

Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter



STILL MARRIED!



The OG Bachelor couple is still very much so happily married! The stars of the first-ever season of The Bachelor tied the knot in December 2003 (in a televised wedding that was watched by 26 million viewers), welcomed their first child, a boy, in July 2007, and had their second child, a girl, in April 2009.