Chris Bukowski and Katie Morton have thrown in the towel. The Bachelor in Paradise alums confirmed that they have decided to go their separate ways in a joint statement released on social media on Tuesday, December 10.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Chris Bukowski and Katie Morton have thrown in the towel. The Bachelor in Paradise alums confirmed that they have decided to go their separate ways in a joint statement released on social media on Tuesday, December 10.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!