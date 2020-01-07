Photo credit: shutterstock

Jade and Tanner released a statement to Refinery29 stating: "We respect that Draft Kings feels they must do their due diligence in regard to Jade winning their $1 million USD dollar prize for the fantasy contest for the NFL’s wild-card round this weekend. Though we must ponder, would the questions, accusations, and curiosity about this win be the same if the winner had been male and someone who wasn’t already in the public eye? It is incredibly important for us to establish that Jade’s win is nothing more than pure luck and we are confident that Draft Kings will determine the same."