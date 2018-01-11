‘Bachelor’ Alum Lesley Murphy Proves There’s No Better Time To Travel To Puerto Rico

Points for purpose🇵🇷Loved every second of the weekend with travel extraordinaire @thepointsguy and our equipo. From celebrating Three King’s Day to visiting a children’s hospital to hurricane beach clean up, I know this island has made a massive comeback👊🏻There’s still much work to do, but Puerto Rico’s resilience and beauty is everywhere🇵🇷Special thx to @seepuertorico for showing us that this island is ready for business :) #puertorico #meaningfultravel #despacito

A post shared by Lesley • The Road Les Traveled (@lesleyannemurphy) on Jan 7, 2018 at 11:34am PST