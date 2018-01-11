OK Exclusive
‘Bachelor’ Alum Lesley Murphy Proves There’s No Better Time To Travel To Puerto Rico
The island is quickly making a comeback after being hit hard by hurricanes in 2017.
Last year, Puerto Rico was hit hard by hurricanes, but the island wants you to know: it’s open for business! Bachelor alum Lesley Murphy recently visited Puerto Rico, where she helped with recovery efforts, participated in the island’s Three Kings Day festivities, and even helped rebuild the iconic La Perla community in San Juan. While some may be hesitant to visit Puerto Rico, the Puerto Rico Tourism Company says tourism is the best way to help rebuild it — but it doesn’t hurt if visitors want to do a little volunteering while they’re there!
