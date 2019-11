Photo credit: Byron Purvis/Admedia/Sipa/Shutterstock

Catherine, 33, was beyond excited when she found out she was pregnant again. “It was a complete surprise and I stared at the wall for a good 24 hours,” she revealed . “Isaiah was 11 months old when we found out. It was a little overwhelming to think about but we wanted a big family. This is just the way it was supposed to happen. So we’re excited.”