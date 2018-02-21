REALITY TV
Is He OK?

Emotionally Fragile Ben Higgins Has Major Breakdown On ‘Bachelor Winter Games’

February 21, 2018 10:40AM

‘As much as I've moved on, it still hurts, even though we're months past it.’

Audiences have been used to watching all the singles on Bachelor Winter Games vie for the attention of soul mates on the hit reality show. But on last night’s episode, Ben Higgins flipped the script and eliminated himself without even trying to find romance. Plus, he had a MAJOR breakdown before he made his big exit. Click through to read all about it!

Ben hadn’t exactly seemed like he was eager to find love in the house, but since his breakup with former Bachelor contestant Lauren Bushnell last year, audiences had been rooting for him.
But the former Bachelor star finally came to terms with his emotions, and decided to leave the house after not finding a single match—and also not really being in the mental space to do so.
As it turned out, his heart is still broken from his split with Lauren! He confessed to his BFF Chris Harrison that he has not arrived at the point where he’s ready to date again. He said that if his heart was broken again that he wouldn’t be “full enough right now to recover from that.”
Then he broke down in tears! “As much as I’ve moved on and I have, it still hurts,” he exclaimed. Then he said goodbye to the house and left, telling pal Ashley Iaconetti, "The idea of going on a date sounds like a chore to me. It doesn't sound fun."
He continued, "It's like, when you get engaged, I truly was so excited about the idea that like, I'm going to spend the rest of my life with this person. But I think I don't want to be hurt again. I desire a relationship, and I dream of kids, and I dream of family, and I dream of being a good dad and a good husband. But I also have to get to a place where I'm excited about dating, and I'm not."
"I'm still emotionally dealing with the loss of that relationship [with Lauren]. At some point, I have to ask the question what exactly am I doing here? So I'm confused. As much as I've moved on—and I have—it still hurts, even though we're months past it."
Even though his heart was clearly still on the mend, he ended on an optimistic note, "When it does happen, I am ready for that. But until then, there's just not a place for me here."
What do you think of Ben’s breakdown last night? Would you root for him on an all-new season of The Bachelor? Sound off in the comment section! 

