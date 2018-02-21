Is He OK?
Emotionally Fragile Ben Higgins Has Major Breakdown On ‘Bachelor Winter Games’
‘As much as I've moved on, it still hurts, even though we're months past it.’
Audiences have been used to watching all the singles on Bachelor Winter Games vie for the attention of soul mates on the hit reality show. But on last night’s episode, Ben Higgins flipped the script and eliminated himself without even trying to find romance. Plus, he had a MAJOR breakdown before he made his big exit. Click through to read all about it!
1 of 8
2 of 8
3 of 8
5 of 8
6 of 8
7 of 8
8 of 8
1/8
Sound off in the comments below!