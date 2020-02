Photo credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

The general contractor and Bravo host declared each other as their Valentine’s after they attended several New York Fashion Week shows together. “Update: Things are going steady with @bravoandy and I. No one makes me smile as big as Andy does. Be my valentine?” Tyler captioned a photo of the duo sitting front row at a NYFW show. “MY MAN! I’m yours,” Andy responded with several heart emojis.