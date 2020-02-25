Bachelorette alum Chad Johnson was arrested on Monday, February 24, after he, 32, allegedly got into a drunken fight with his girlfriend Annalise Mishler, according to Us Weekly. The former reality star apparently had an alcohol relapse.
