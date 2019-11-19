Draya Michele says it’s all hers. The Basketball Wives star, 34, took to Twitter on Monday, November 18, to address claims that her body was not real after Twitter users claimed to have found her plastic surgeon.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Draya Michele says it’s all hers. The Basketball Wives star, 34, took to Twitter on Monday, November 18, to address claims that her body was not real after Twitter users claimed to have found her plastic surgeon.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!