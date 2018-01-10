NEWS
Uh-Oh

Bella Hadid Is Getting Very Close To One Of Kendall Jenner's Ex-Boyfriends!

January 10, 2018 11:49AM

See which man the supermodel has been spending time with.

This sounds like a girl code violation to us! Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner are not only two of the most sought after supermodels in the world — they are also BFFs. But apparently the heart wants what the heart wants, as Bella is reportedly spending one-on-one time with one of Kendall’s ex boyfriends.

According to Us Weekly, she is “hooking up” with NBA player Jordan Clarkson, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers. Kendall and Jordan were first said to be dating in 2016, after being seen out on the time together and being flirtatious. Kendall has always kept her love life very private, so she never confirmed their romance, but sources at the time told E! they were "casually dating."
So we wonder how the 21-year-old feels about Bella taking her place. The source told Us that Bella has been spending a lot of time with Jordan, and “they’ve been hanging out the past few weeks.”
Bella's life off the runway has caused quite a stir recently, after it was reported she was getting back together with her ex, The Weeknd, following his split from Selena Gomez. It didn't help matters that he was spotted sneaking out of her New York apartment following her Victoria's Secret show.
In addition to him, Bella was also linked to Drake, whom ironically she met through The Weeknd. According to Page Six, the two "100 percent hooked up" in October, when the rapper threw her a 21st birthday party.
But apparently she has her sights on a new man! Let's hope this doesn't impact her friendship with Kendall.
