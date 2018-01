But first, they relaxed on a stoop of all places. The two were in New York and during their shopping spree they did what most people in the Big Apple do at times. They rested on a store stoop before heading into What Goes Around Comes Around, which specializes in vintage designer apparel & accessories.

Kendall kept it chic in a red-and-white bomber jacket, which she paired with grey flared jeans. Bella kept it all the way bundled up in a large brown and blue coat as they made their way to the crowd to the delight of many onlookers.

Cheeky! While heading into the store Bella made sure to poke Kendall's booty!

And though Bella is reportedly dating one of Kendall's exes, clearly they aren't stressing about it.

According to Us Weekly, she is “hooking up” with NBA player Jordan Clarkson, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers . Kendall and Jordan were first said to be dating in 2016, after being seen out on the town together and being flirtatious. Kendall has always kept her love life very private, so she never confirmed their romance, but sources at the time told E! they were "casually dating."