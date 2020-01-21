Bella Hadid is owning her sex appeal! While walking in the Alexandre Vautheir’s Spring/Summer 2020 Haute Couture showcase on January 21, the 23-year-old had all eyes on her when she stepped out in a risqué outfit!
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Bella Hadid is owning her sex appeal! While walking in the Alexandre Vautheir’s Spring/Summer 2020 Haute Couture showcase on January 21, the 23-year-old had all eyes on her when she stepped out in a risqué outfit!
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!