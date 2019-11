View this post on Instagram

Yes... we actually got married. The wedding was at a town hall in Plymouth, MA. We are wearing home-made rope rings made by my dad’s gf’s elementary school student. My dad was there and it was a beautiful, meaningful and simple ceremony. We didn’t want or need a fancy wedding because we only needed each other in that moment. Now we are happy, sailing, living in Greece❤️ @belowdeckbravo @bravotv