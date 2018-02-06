Ben Affleck’s Dad Opens Up About His Son's Struggle With Addiction And Relationships

Tim claims to have stood by his son throughout his public struggles, saying “I want Ben to be happy,” but he’s had doubts about whether his relationship with Lindsay is what he needs right now. “I don’t believe a woman can straighten him out!”

In fact, he blamed Tinseltown for being a major cause of Ben’s downfall: “Hollywood is a disgusting place! I’m not a big fan of the entertainment world. I know it’s taken its toll [on Ben].”

He went even further to say, “You’re kind of forced to develop a persona that is hard to shed and go home to your family. It affects your whole life. I think that’s one of the dangers of the film industry.”

He does put some of the blame on himself, however, as he is a former alcoholic. “That may have had some influence,” he admitted. “Growing up I saw my parents drink. Everyone was doing it. [I thought], Why not?”

But he acknowledges that Ben has to take some responsibility for his own issues. “Everyone has their own demons, their own baggage.”

Still, given his own history with addiction, Tim has empathy for Ben. “I know what he’s going through. Of course we speak about it, and we do have a shared history, at least in terms of struggle. Ben’s always been serious about getting sober. He wants a balanced life and he’s working at it.”

But when it comes to Ben’s rocky history with relationships, he was less hopeful: “I don’t necessarily believe one person should be with someone forever. Some people might, but history has proven it often doesn’t work. My suspicion tells me he won’t have any more children.”