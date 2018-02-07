HEALTH
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Treat Yourself

Sweet Battle: Ben & Jerry’s Introduces Low-Calorie Pints To Compete With Halo Top!

February 7, 2018 16:40PM

The new line, called ‘Moo-phoria’, hit stores today.

As the summertime rapidly approaches, so does the realization that swimsuit season is right around the corner! Ben & Jerry’s, who is known for their “comfort food” ice cream filled with fudge, brownies and cookie dough, is introducing a slimmed-down line of ice cream right before the warmer weather hits.They are also looking to compete with fellow ice cream brand Halo Top in a calorie-reducing challenge! Who will come out on top? Click through for the yummy details.  

Sweet Battle: Ben & Jerry’s Introduces Low-Calorie Pints To Compete With Halo Top!

Back to intro
1/6
Ben & Jerry’s has been looking to become health conscious with their new line line of low-calorie pints called Moo-phoria.  It officially launched on Wednesday.
The new line comes with three flavors: Chocolate Milk & Cookies, Caramel Cookie Fix, and P.B. Dough. What separates them from the regular B&J pints is they have fewer calories, sugar, and fat and are made with organic dairy.
Each pint is 140 per serving, or 560 calories total. A regular pint of B&J’s averages around 1,000 calories, so there is a significant difference with the new line compared to the other classics like Half-Baked.
In comparison, their competitor’s Halo Top’s pint of ice cream averages at 400 calories total.  Halo Top’s healthier ice cream has seen their share of the U.S. Market double to 1.9 percent in 2017 compared to the year before, so B&J’s might be onto something here with their new line.
Ben & Jerry’s has followed trends like this before, most notably a no-longer-for-sale low-carb version. They've also jumped on the truffle trend with their own line of Truffle pints they've just launched.
Are you interested in trying Ben & Jerry’s Moo-phoria line? Sound off in the comments! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in HEALTH

Exclusive
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Lunceford Gives SHOCKING Marriage Update
REALITY TV
Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Tells All About Her Return To Puerto Rico
NEWS
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
Engaged! Danielle Staub Reveals How Teresa Giudice Helped Her Fiancé Propose
REALITY TV danielle staub engaged 20 times tells all proposal pp 1
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
STYLE meghan markle fashion empire royal role pp