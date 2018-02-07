Treat Yourself
Sweet Battle: Ben & Jerry’s Introduces Low-Calorie Pints To Compete With Halo Top!
The new line, called ‘Moo-phoria’, hit stores today.
As the summertime rapidly approaches, so does the realization that swimsuit season is right around the corner! Ben & Jerry’s, who is known for their “comfort food” ice cream filled with fudge, brownies and cookie dough, is introducing a slimmed-down line of ice cream right before the warmer weather hits.They are also looking to compete with fellow ice cream brand Halo Top in a calorie-reducing challenge! Who will come out on top? Click through for the yummy details.
