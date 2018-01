Gal Gadot is clearly Wonder Woman on and off-screen. #Goddess

Princess Belle, is that you? Alison Brie gave full-on Disney royalty vibes as she slayed the red carpet in a cream-colored body-hugging gown.

Talk about a ray of sunshine! Yara Shahidi was glowing in this lavender Giambattista Valli floor-length gown.

Now, this is how you kill the fashion game. Rachel Brosnahan, this is a look!

Milo Ventimiglia in a suede tux? As if he could get any smoother. *Swoon*

Jamie Alexander for the win! A train, a plunging neckline, and a little bit of leg action! That's a definite recipe for a red carpet stunner.

Does it get any more regal than Betty Gabriel? Wow, just wow!

And the award for the most fashionable couple goes to, Emma Roberts and Evan Peters. #CoupleGoals

Okay, Laura Dern. We see you in the velvet black jumper.

Waist snatched! Niecy Nash did not come to play. Whew!

Oh. My. Dacre! I mean, come on. Does it get any hotter?

Seriously, how cute is Mckenna Grace? Just darling.

Who doesn't love a lady in red? Samara Weaving, this is fierce!

Mary, Mary, Mary! *Praise hands*

Kaley Cuoco looks effortlessly chic in this nude pink gown.

Clearly the best look of the night! Brooklynn Prince looked like a beautiful princess as she stunned in red.