Country music’s biggest stars walked the red carpet at the 53th annual Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday, November 13. The show was broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and hosted by Carrie Underwood, with the help of guest hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton, Maren Morris, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Miranda Lambert and many more performed. The audience was treated to duets from Kacey Musgraves and Willie Nelson, Pink and Chris Stapleton, and Lady Antebellum and Halsey, among others.