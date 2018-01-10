Bethenny Frankel Has A WILD Mom’s Night Out With Kyle Richards: ‘I Hate Her!’

The night started out safe enough. Bethenny snapped a mirror selfie of her new Skinnygirl Jeans logo.

Even the Bravo star’s fellow RHONY ladies were on hand for the event, including Dorinda Medley, Tinsley Mortimer, and Sonja Morgan.

But once the launch party was over, Bethenny met up with Kyle at a bar, and things took a turn!

The ladies flirted with the bartender and broke it down on the dance floor.

Like, really broke it down — till 4 in the morning!

The next day, Bethenny posted an Instagram story from bed! “Why, why do we do this to ourselves?” she asked.

“This is Kyle's fault,” Bethenny said. “She called me at 10 after my Skinnygirl Jeans launch and made me go out.”

“I hate Kyle. I don't want to be friends anymore,” Bethenny joked.