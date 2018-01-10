REALITY TV
Bethenny Frankel Has A WILD Mom’s Night Out With Kyle Richards: ‘I Hate Her!’

January 10, 2018 17:20PM

The Skinnygirl mogul was hungover after partying till 4am with the ‘RHOBH’ star.

Bethenny Frankel woke up hating Kyle Richards this morning! The Real Housewives of New York City star threw a launch party for her new Skinnygirl jeans line last night, after which she partied it up with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. But the Bravo women went a little too far, staying out till 4am drinking and dancing! And Bethenny captured the whole thing on camera! Click through to see the pics of the ladies’ wild night out.

The night started out safe enough. Bethenny snapped a mirror selfie of her new Skinnygirl Jeans logo.
Even the Bravo star’s fellow RHONY ladies were on hand for the event, including Dorinda Medley, Tinsley Mortimer, and Sonja Morgan.
But once the launch party was over, Bethenny met up with Kyle at a bar, and things took a turn!
The ladies flirted with the bartender and broke it down on the dance floor.
Like, really broke it down — till 4 in the morning!
The next day, Bethenny posted an Instagram story from bed! “Why, why do we do this to ourselves?” she asked.
“This is Kyle's fault,” Bethenny said. “She called me at 10 after my Skinnygirl Jeans launch and made me go out.”
“I hate Kyle. I don't want to be friends anymore,” Bethenny joked.
Do you think Bethenny will ever agree to go out with Kyle again? Sound off in the comments below!

