Insane Photos
Bethenny Frankel Has A WILD Mom’s Night Out With Kyle Richards: ‘I Hate Her!’
The Skinnygirl mogul was hungover after partying till 4am with the ‘RHOBH’ star.
Bethenny Frankel woke up hating Kyle Richards this morning! The Real Housewives of New York City star threw a launch party for her new Skinnygirl jeans line last night, after which she partied it up with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. But the Bravo women went a little too far, staying out till 4am drinking and dancing! And Bethenny captured the whole thing on camera! Click through to see the pics of the ladies’ wild night out.
