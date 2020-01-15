View this post on Instagram

Did you know I have a skin care line? My approach is to feed your skin and be consistent rather than feeling the need to spend absurd amounts on skincare. . In our 20s, we strip our skin drying it out and by our 40s we realize that hydration and nourishment is the way to go. . If you smell an intense perfume smell, move on. Skincare should be natural. Makeup causes breakouts and washing your face with a light scrub or washcloth immediately after is essential. NEVER EVER go to bed without washing off your makeup! . CLEAN your makeup brushes. They’re a breeding ground for bacteria. . And don’t believe the hype: my skincare nor anyone else’s, whether vampire blood or placenta facials, is going to make you look 20 years younger. Try to sleep, drink water, laugh, have fun, age gracefully...and pray for the best. . But don’t get it twisted, not wearing makeup at all aka “a makeup cleanse” will do wonders for your pores. It doesn’t matter how quality the makeup is, and maybe one day I will do it but....makeup traps your skin and leads to breakouts. Period...the end. So CLEAN YOUR SKIN well! . If you want to check out my skincare for some simple, affordable solutions, click the link in the @Skinnygirlbrand bio. . Xo . B . . . #Skincare #SelfCare #HydrationIsKey #GlowingSkin #SkincareRegime #Renew #Refresh #Recharge #GRWH