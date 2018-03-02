Not Playing Games
Here's Why Fans Feel Beyonce Is Throwing Shade At Tiffany Haddish On 'Top Off!'
The singer says anyone partying with her will have to sign a NDA from now on.
Jay-Z, Beyonce, and DJ Khaled knows a gem when they see one! After teaming up for the song “Grateful” on Khaled’s album, they’ve once again collaborated, this time for the song “Top Off” which also features Future. And in addition to fans, fellow artists are also loving the upbeat song, with Chance the Rapper writing on Twitter that Beyonce is now his “favorite rapper.” But is she throwing shade at comedian Tiffany Haddish in her lyrics?
