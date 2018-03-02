Here's Why Fans Feel Beyonce Is Throwing Shade At Tiffany Haddish On 'Top Off!'

This is the first single on DJ Khaled's upcoming album, Father of Asahd. And it is definitely getting us ready for Beyonce's headlining gig at Coachella next month!

Beyonce's verse is packed with some jaw-dropping lines, such as "I'm the only lady here, still the realest n**** in the room/I break the internet top two and I ain't number two." At one point though, it sounds like she is throwing shade at Tiffany, who recently shared that she saw Beyonce get pretty annoyed when another woman put her hands on him.

“So I go to the Jay-Z concert and I am invited to the after-party. I was talking to another actress that was there, who was also talking to Jay-Z and she touched Jay-Z’s chest. Beyoncé came walking up and her demeanor was like, ‘Get your hand off my man’s chest!’” she revealed.

And now, everyone thinks Beyonce's last line in her verse, "If they’re tryna party with the queen, they gon’ have to sign a nondisclosure," is a diss towards Tiffany!

Well, Tiffany caught wind of the controversy, and tweeted this funny message, saying she would sign a NDA any day for the queen!