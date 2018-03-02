NEWS
Not Playing Games

Here's Why Fans Feel Beyonce Is Throwing Shade At Tiffany Haddish On 'Top Off!'

March 2, 2018 12:37PM

The singer says anyone partying with her will have to sign a NDA from now on.

Jay-Z, Beyonce, and DJ Khaled knows a gem when they see one! After teaming up for the song “Grateful” on Khaled’s album, they’ve once again collaborated, this time for the song “Top Off” which also features Future. And in addition to fans, fellow artists are also loving the upbeat song, with Chance the Rapper writing on Twitter that Beyonce is now his “favorite rapper.” But is she throwing shade at comedian Tiffany Haddish in her lyrics?

Here's Why Fans Feel Beyonce Is Throwing Shade At Tiffany Haddish On 'Top Off!'

This is the first single on DJ Khaled's upcoming album, Father of Asahd. And it is definitely getting us ready for Beyonce's headlining gig at Coachella next month!
Beyonce's verse is packed with some jaw-dropping lines, such as "I'm the only lady here, still the realest n**** in the room/I break the internet top two and I ain't number two." At one point though, it sounds like she is throwing shade at Tiffany, who recently shared that she saw Beyonce get pretty annoyed when another woman put her hands on him.
“So I go to the Jay-Z concert and I am invited to the after-party. I was talking to another actress that was there, who was also talking to Jay-Z and she touched Jay-Z’s chest. Beyoncé came walking up and her demeanor was like, ‘Get your hand off my man’s chest!’” she revealed.
And now, everyone thinks Beyonce's last line in her verse, "If they’re tryna party with the queen, they gon’ have to sign a nondisclosure," is a diss towards Tiffany!
Well, Tiffany caught wind of the controversy, and tweeted this funny message, saying she would sign a NDA any day for the queen!
Have you heard 'Top Off' yet? What are your thoughts on it? Let us know in the comments section.

