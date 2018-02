Beyonce, who is still rocking the cornrows she wore at the Grammy Awards , stunned as always in a black minidress and accessorized with a clutch purse. Jay-Z kept it dapper in a dark suit, pairing it with sneakers.

The couple wasn't alone, as they dined out with friends at Mediterranean restaurant Mandolin.

Earlier in the evening, Bey and Jay headed to an event at a JP Morgan office. And while we love to see the two, fans are still waiting for new pictures of their adorable twins, Rumi and Sir Carter!

But we'll never complain about seeing Beyonce and these super long braids! Her hair literally is almost at the ground. #Slayage

Meanwhile, Beyonce recently set yet another record in her career, as she the first woman to have three albums pass a billion streams on Spotify, according to MTV.