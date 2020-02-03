On Sunday, February 2, Beyoncé & Jay-Z were among many celebrities that attended the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami, Florida. While out, the couple was captured sitting down during the National Anthem, which was performed by Demi Lovato.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
On Sunday, February 2, Beyoncé & Jay-Z were among many celebrities that attended the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami, Florida. While out, the couple was captured sitting down during the National Anthem, which was performed by Demi Lovato.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!