Sinfully Sweet

So Delicious! Beyoncé Picks Up Something Super Tasty After Her Workout

January 23, 2018 13:13PM

What did the 'XO' singer indulge in after working up a sweat?

Beyoncé doesn’t mind indulging in something naughty every once in a while, even if it’s right after working up a sweat at the gym!  The “XO” singer was just spotted with a container full of delicious goodies as she finished her workout.  Click-through to see what the guilty pleasure is!

She was seen heading out of a gym session at Soul Cycle in Hollywood on Tuesday.
Even though it was just a normal workout, she still looked effortlessly flawless in her black hoodie and stunner shades.
Usually people are spotted leaving the gym with a workout bag of sorts, but not Bey!  She headed out of the gym with a container full of delicious cupcakes!
The cupcakes looked to be chocolate with a variety of icings on the top.  Did she bake these herself prior to working up a sweat?
Were the cupcakes in question for her and hubby Jay-Z to indulge in, or maybe for one of Blue Ivy's friend's birthdays?  Or maybe she just wanted to treat herself to a sweet treat after a long workout session!
