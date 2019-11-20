Congratulations are in order for Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy! Bey’s track, “Brown Skin Girl,” which features SAINt JHN, WizKid and Blue Ivy, 7, earned the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award at the 2019 BET Soul Train Awards.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Congratulations are in order for Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy! Bey’s track, “Brown Skin Girl,” which features SAINt JHN, WizKid and Blue Ivy, 7, earned the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award at the 2019 BET Soul Train Awards.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!