trending in NEWS

Congratulations are in order for Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy! Bey’s track, “Brown Skin Girl,” which features SAINt JHN, WizKid and Blue Ivy, 7, earned the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award at the 2019 BET Soul Train Awards.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation