Reality Romance
‘Big Brother’ & ‘Amazing Race’ Stars Cody Nickson & Jessica Graf Are Engaged — See The Video!
‘I found my true love, I got the ring, only one thing left to do.’
Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf are engaged! The reality TV couple, who met while filming Big Brother and are now competing on The Amazing Race, got engaged on Tuesday, February 13, when Cody surprised Jessica with a ring while she was hiking Runyon Canyon in LA. Click through to see the adorable proposal video!
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!