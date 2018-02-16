‘Big Brother’ & ‘Amazing Race’ Stars Cody Nickson & Jessica Graf Are Engaged — See The Video!

I said yes! 💍 On Tuesday, February 13th my best friend asked me to marry him. He’s made my dreams come true every day since we met! I love you + there’s no one else in the world for me. You’re my person and I thank God for you coming into my life! We were trying to keep it under wraps until we could tell our families but you guys beat us to it! Lol Thank you to Joey Hamra from Hamra Diamonds for helping my FIANCÉ 😉 design my dream ring!! I’m a happy happy girl! ☺️👰🏽

A post shared by Jessica Graf (@thejessicagraf) on Feb 15, 2018 at 3:57pm PST