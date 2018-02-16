REALITY TV
Reality Romance

‘Big Brother’ & ‘Amazing Race’ Stars Cody Nickson & Jessica Graf Are Engaged — See The Video!

February 16, 2018 13:59PM

‘I found my true love, I got the ring, only one thing left to do.’

Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf are engaged! The reality TV couple, who met while filming Big Brother and are now competing on The Amazing Race, got engaged on Tuesday, February 13, when Cody surprised Jessica with a ring while she was hiking Runyon Canyon in LA. Click through to see the adorable proposal video!

‘Big Brother’ & ‘Amazing Race’ Stars Cody Nickson & Jessica Graf Are Engaged — See The Video!

“I found my true love, I got the ring, only one thing left to do,” Cody captioned a video of him in the midst of the proposal. The marine took a video of himself as he ran up Runyon Canyon, attempting to beat Jessica to the top.
He also showed off the ring, which is stunning! “Thank you Joey Hamra @hamradiamonds in NYC for helping me design the perfect ring,” he wrote.
Once at the top of the hill, Cody surprised Jessica, who looked shocked at his arrival! Cody whispered a few words in her ear.
Then he got down on one knee and popped the question!
Jessica reposted the proposal video, writing, “On Tuesday, February 13th my best friend asked me to marry him. He’s made my dreams come true every day since we met! I love you + there’s no one else in the world for me. You’re my person and I thank God for you coming into my life!”
Watch the full proposal video here! Are you surprised this reality couple is engaged? What do you think of Cody’s surprise proposal? Sound off in the comments below!

