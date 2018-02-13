Backslide
Coupled Up Or Nah? Billie Lourd Reunites With Her Ex Austen Rydell!
The former sweethearts spend the day at the happiest place on Earth.
After experiencing a massive amount of heartbreak after her mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds passed away back in December 2016, Billie Lourd could probably use some joy in her life. Is that why she’s been spending time with her ex Austen Rydell? Click through for more!
1 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!