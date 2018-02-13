Coupled Up Or Nah? Billie Lourd Reunites With Her Ex Austen Rydell!

According to her Instagram page, Billie has been receiving some tender, love and care from her former flame Austen. She posted pics of the two smiling ear-to-ear at a recent trip to Disneyland.

In the first pic, the 25-year-old actor had his arm around her waist as she tossed her other arm in the air while wearing a short red miniskirt.

And in another snap, Austen was carrying Billie on his shoulders while she’s seen with her hands up in the sky again, looking as though she was having the time of her life.

The final photo she uploaded showed the grinning pair swarmed by a group of friends at the happiest place on Earth.

Despite the fact that the two only dated for several months, and broke up back in early 2017, Billie and Austen looked super comfortable to hang with each other. Were they rekindling their romance?