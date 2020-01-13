Dean shared a photo of the two posing in what looked like a pool on his Instagram. “Back in the states after an unfortunate turn of events in Europe,” the reality star wrote in his caption. He added, “It would have been a whole lot worse without my primary caretaker there to change my smelly socks, carry my luggage, and keep me entertained. Thank you for everything you’ve already done and for everything you still unwittingly have to do.”
Photo credit: Shutterstock
The BIP star told his social media fans, “I just fell. 99% sure I just dislocated my hip. Hopefully, ski patrol is on the way. I called them and they didn’t seem too concerned.” Dean was seen in the clip sprawled out on the snow.
Photo credit: Caelynn Miller-Keyes Instagram
On Monday, December 23, the reality star suffered several injuries while skiing in the Swiss Alps. Dean shared several snaps on his Instagram Story before hitting the slopes but shortly after, he had informed his followers of the bad news.
Photo credit: Caelynn Miller-Keyes Instagram
He also explained how he was able to get help. “I quickly realized my leg wasn’t good enough to be skied on. My next idea was to find a way to slide myself to a main run. Thank God for a random guy who came across me and was able to flag down help.” He added, “Laid here for an hour before someone finally skied by.”
Photo credit: Shutterstock
Shortly after being found, the reality star took to his Instagram account and shared a selfie of him in a hospital bed. “All my life I’ve dreamt about skiing the Swiss Alps. How could you not? They’re huge and beautiful and have some of the best snow in the world. Today, however, was not my day.”
Photo credit: Getty
The travel blogger added, “I was sending a liiiiitle too hard and took a nasty spill which ultimately put me here. And since this is probably going to be the only pic I get in Switzerland, I figured I gotta post it.”
Photo credit: Dean Unglert Instagram
Dean suffered multiple injuries. He told his fans he had "a dislocated hip and fractured femur put [four] screws and a plate in my leg.” Still, the BIP star remained positive and added, “But things could have been so much worse and for that, I am extremely grateful! Looks like I’ll be celebrating [Christmas] in a hospital bed this year.”
Sound off in the comments below!