More Changes
Blac Chyna Shows Off Her Newly Dyed Silver & Blue Hairdo!
The mommy & TV personality also just covered up an old tattoo of ex-boyfriend Future.
Is Blac Chyna getting in the “new year, new me” spirit for 2018 early on? She already threw some major shade earlier this month when she covered up an old tattoo of her ex-boyfriend Future, and now the mommy and television personality just stepped out rocking some majorly colorful new locks! Click-through for the stunning photos.
