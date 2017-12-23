STYLE
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
More Changes

Blac Chyna Shows Off Her Newly Dyed Silver & Blue Hairdo!

December 23, 2017 13:48PM

The mommy & TV personality also just covered up an old tattoo of ex-boyfriend Future.

Is Blac Chyna getting in the “new year, new me” spirit for 2018 early on?  She already threw some major shade earlier this month when she covered up an old tattoo of her ex-boyfriend Future, and now the mommy and television personality just stepped out rocking some majorly colorful new locks!  Click-through for the stunning photos.

Blac Chyna Shows Off Her Newly Dyed Silver & Blue Hairdo!

Back to intro
1/6
Blac looked trendy and cute as she headed out for a night on the town at Poppy's in West Hollywood.
She rocked her sexy new hairstyle with a leather jacket and some killer black pants.
She also gets some major style points for those amazing heels with the flower prints on the side!
It's a much different look compared to when she was spotted out on a couple of days ago, where she sported some long blonde hair as she treated herself to a mani pedi in Beverly Hills.
Perhaps this bold new look will help usher in a happy 2018 for her?
What are your thoughts on Blac Chyna's new hairstyle?  Sound off in the comments! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in STYLE

Exclusive
TBT! The Best Kardashian Christmas Cards Of All Time
NEWS
Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber, & Taylor Swift: Who's Been Naughty & Nice?
NEWS
'Ladies Of London' Star Caroline Fleming Reveals How To Host A Hygge Dinner Party
LIVING
'Love & Hip Hop Miami' Cast Member Prince Tells All About Drama With Liz Cifuentes
REALITY TV
Justin Bieber: 5 Things You Didn't Know About Me!
NEWS
Jesse Montana Talks ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Jax Taylor's Cheating Bombshell, & New Music...
REALITY TV vanderpump rules jesse montana pp
Liars & Cheaters! Hollywood's Top 3 Most Scandalous Affairs
NEWS
Here's The Holiday Gift Guide To End All Holiday Gift Guides
LIVING
How To Get Carrie Underwood's Sexy Toned Legs: Her Trainer Shares 3 Easy Moves!
NEWS
Kendall Jenner Is Paying For Blake Griffin's Wardrobe!
COUPLES