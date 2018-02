In the raw tape, Blac Chyna is seen giving an unidentified man

In the raw tape, Blac Chyna is seen giving an unidentified man oral sex , and according to an insider, the model is "devastated" over the tape.

According to an insider, the model is 'devastated' over the tape. As we all know, Blac Chyna and Rob split following a tumultuous relationship, though they were engaged.

Since, Chyna has dated a a couple of up and coming rappers, though it's unclear who is in the video.

While she most likely didn't put it out, this is not the first time her information has been exposed. Rob posed nude images of her shortly after they split, accusing her of cheating on him.

She's since sued him and his family over the ending of their reality show, Rob & Chyna, though they argue that they weren't the cause of the show ending.