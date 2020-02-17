Photo credit: Tokyo Toni's Instagram Account

According to Maryland’s Prince George County District Court documents, Tokyo, whose real name is Shalana Jones, was a danger to her husband when he filed the papers in July 2013. “Shalana is violent when angry. She often tries to start a physical altercation,” Marcellus claimed at the time. “I have hundreds of texts [threatening] bodily harm, threats to come to my job and get me fired.”