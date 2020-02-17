Tokyo Toni is giving her marriage another try. The television personality, 48, remarried her ex-husband Marcellus Hunter on Friday, February 14. Tokyo’s daughter Blac Chyna virtually attended the ceremony via her Instagram Live.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Tokyo Toni is giving her marriage another try. The television personality, 48, remarried her ex-husband Marcellus Hunter on Friday, February 14. Tokyo’s daughter Blac Chyna virtually attended the ceremony via her Instagram Live.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!