It was an otherwise typical basketball game between the Rockets and the Clippers, until Blake got up in Rockets’ coach Mike Antoni’s face for an intense exchange and the two of them received technical fouls.

That’s not all Blake did, though. During the game, he also threw the ball really hard at opponent Eric Gordon, while falling out of bounds, and he even clashed with his ex-teammate Chris Paul, who now plays for the Rockets. Needless to say, it was a lot going on.

After the game a few of the the Rockets players were still feeling a kind of way about the whole situation, especially given the fact that the Clippers ended up winning, and they decided to take matters into their own hands.

Chris, Trevor Ariza, James Harden and Gerald Green stormed into the Clippers locker room, which is totally against the rules, to confront Blake and his teammate Austin Rivers about what went down during the game.

According to USA Today Sports reporter Sam Amick, things escalated from there and even the police were called. He tweeted, “Can confirm wild details from Staples Center: Chris Paul, James Harden, Trevor Ariza, Gerald Green going to Clippers locker room with Austin Rivers, Blake Griffin in their sights through backdoor. Security stops it before it happens (with Capela turned away at front door). Geesh.”

Clearly Blake had no regrets about any of his behavior on or off the court, because all he shared in response was a gif from The Dark Knight, when Heath Ledger as The Joker walks out of the hospital in a nurse costume after blowing it up. Message received, Blake.