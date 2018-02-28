Blake Lively’s High School Yearbook Photos Reveal She Was An Overachiever Even Back Then

Just look at that big smile! The future superstar was even photogenic back when she was still at Burbank High School!

And clearly she was popular even as a teen! This was her looking like she was having a grand ole time with a friend.

Of course she was part of EVERY high school association, including the cheerleading team, the California Scholarship Federation, and the Associated Student Body.

She even made headlines back then! She was featured in an article with the organization H.O.P.E. about giving back to her community.

Go Blake GO! This was the Gossip Girl star with her fellow cheerleaders.

And of course she slayed Homecoming! Who was her date that evening?