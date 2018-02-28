NEWS
Blast From The Past

Blake Lively’s High School Yearbook Photos Reveal She Was An Overachiever Even Back Then

February 28, 2018 11:26AM

There are pics of her as a cheerleader AND in the California Scholarship Federation!

To her many fans, Blake Lively has always seemed like she’s had it going on. She’s married to one of the hottest men in Hollywood (Ryan Reynolds). She’s mom to two adorable daughters (Ines,1, and James, 3). She’s enjoyed a thriving career, and has consistently SLAYED the red carpet. The 30-year-old’s high school yearbook photos have arrived and they’ve proven that she has ALWAYS been an overachiever. Click through to take a walk down memory lane!

Blake Lively’s High School Yearbook Photos Reveal She Was An Overachiever Even Back Then

Just look at that big smile! The future superstar was even photogenic back when she was still at Burbank High School!
And clearly she was popular even as a teen! This was her looking like she was having a grand ole time with a friend.
Of course she was part of EVERY high school association, including the cheerleading team, the California Scholarship Federation, and the Associated Student Body.
She even made headlines back then! She was featured in an article with the organization H.O.P.E. about giving back to her community.
Go Blake GO! This was the Gossip Girl star with her fellow cheerleaders.
And of course she slayed Homecoming! Who was her date that evening?
What do you think about Blake Lively’s high school yearbook photos? Sound off in the comment section! 

