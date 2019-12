Photo credit: Getty

The police officer claimed that he witnessed that rapper’s car swerving in and out of the line and that the Dodge Charger, that the rapper was driving, barely missed hitting another vehicle. When the cop pulled Boosie over, he claimed he smelled marijuana. The car subsequently was searched and an 11-gram bag filled with what looked like marijuana was found. Law enforcement also reportedly found a loaded 9mm gun, a suspected THC vape pen, and a large sum of cash. Boosie was charged with failure to maintain lane and possession of marijuana. The rapper was also hit with charge of a schedule one drug and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.