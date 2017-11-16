OMG
Is Briana Pregnant? Javi Marroquin's Girlfriend DeJesus Tweets About Baby Number Three 'Coming Soon'
Plus, she talks marrying her 'Teen Mom 2' co-star.
Say what? Javi Marroquin and his new girlfriend, Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus, confirmed their romance in late October, but it looks like the two have already gotten serious. The newest mom on the show left fans speechless when she talked baby number three AND marriage.
