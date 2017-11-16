REALITY TV
OMG

Is Briana Pregnant? Javi Marroquin's Girlfriend DeJesus Tweets About Baby Number Three 'Coming Soon'

November 16, 2017 11:09AM

Plus, she talks marrying her 'Teen Mom 2' co-star.

Say what? Javi Marroquin and his new girlfriend, Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus, confirmed their romance in late October, but it looks like the two have already gotten serious. The newest mom on the show left fans speechless when she talked baby number three AND marriage.

Is Briana Pregnant? Javi Marroquin's Girlfriend DeJesus Tweets About Baby Number Three 'Coming Soon'

In now deleted tweets, Briana wrote, "Damn I really got two beautiful a** kids." A fan replied, "Haters will say #3 is coming soon," with laughing emojis.
And Briana replied, "That's fine with me."
But baby number 3 wasn't the only bombshell she dropped.
She told her boyfriend Javi, who is their co-star Kailyn Lowry's second baby daddy and ex-husband, that he needs to eat shrimp if they "plan on getting married."
They move fast! The new reality star couple only started dating in late October.
The two made it official during the taping of the Teen Mom 2 reunion.
