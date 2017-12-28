REALITY TV
‘There's No Issues'

Briana DeJesus Denies Split Rumors After Her Mom BLASTS Javi Marroquin On Twitter

December 28, 2017 14:18PM

Roxanne accused the ‘Teen Mom 2’ star of faking his deployment for a storyline.

Briana DeJesus is setting the record straight on her relationship with Javi Marroquin! After the Teen Mom 2 star’s mom Roxanne seemed to accuse her daughter’s boyfriend of faking his deployment in a series of now-deleted tweets, Briana is defending their relationship. And despite the hostile tweets, Briana claims that her mother and Javi are getting along just fine!

“Javi and I are still together. We are making plans toward our future,” Briana told Us Weekly. “Our relationship has been great thus far and I believe we both see long term potential.”
“Only the future will tell, but we’re enjoying being together and have a great time each time we are together,” she continued, adding that they’d be spending New Year’s with each other.
Briana also noted that Javi’s been getting along with her two children, Nova and Stella. “I appreciate that beyond belief, as I’ve struggled with my kids’ fathers being there for them,” she told Us.
As for Javi’s relationship with her mother, Briana said the two “are fine.” “There are no issues,” she said. “She just wants to make sure Javi’s intentions are true and not just for TV. She’s my mother and wants to protect me but we are all fine. Everything has worked out.”
Earlier this month, Javi told RadarOnline.com exclusively that he was being deployed again. Then, on Dec. 22, Briana’s mom Roxanne cryptically tweeted, “How many times can you say I’m being deployed and not get deployed. Stop using deployment as a tool for sympathy. But it’s a good storyline.”
When asked for comment on Roxanne’s tweet, Javi told Radar, “Out of respect for Bri, I’m gonna bite my tongue on this one.” He also declined to comment if he was being deployed again.
