Javi's Heartbreak! Briana DeJesus Caught With Ex Dre Weeks After Splitting From Marroquin

The reality star spent a "spa day" with her ex-boyfriend.

She even shared a photo of the chocolate covered strawberries she got!

Fans might remember him from the episode of Briana's baby shower for her daughter Stella.

Since the two were "friends," he wanted to attend the baby shower. Her second baby daddy, Luis, was FURIOUS and the two had a fight at the baby shower over Dre's attendance.

"I did it better lol," Dre fired in a tweet to Briana. It was then deleted.

Another sign the two are officially back together? He tweeted after their Valentine's Day outing, "Ima make a great step daddy."

And earlier this month he was at Dr. Miami! Hmmm!

As previously reported, Javi dumped Briana after a few months of dating in January.