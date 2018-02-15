REALITY TV
New Romance?

Javi's Heartbreak! Briana DeJesus Caught With Ex Dre Weeks After Splitting From Marroquin

February 15, 2018 10:22AM

The 'Teen Mom 2' dad split with his co-star in January after months of dating.

Well, looks like Briana DeJesus is moving on from Javi Marroquin! The newest Teen Mom 2 star showed off her Valentine’s Day celebrations with her ex-boyfriend, Dre. Click here to see the pictures and the one tweet that hints the two are possibly rekindling their romance.

Javi's Heartbreak! Briana DeJesus Caught With Ex Dre Weeks After Splitting From Marroquin

1/10
The reality star spent a "spa day" with her ex-boyfriend.
She even shared a photo of the chocolate covered strawberries she got!
Fans might remember him from the episode of Briana's baby shower for her daughter Stella.
Since the two were "friends," he wanted to attend the baby shower. Her second baby daddy, Luis, was FURIOUS and the two had a fight at the baby shower over Dre's attendance.
While dating her ex-boyfriend, Javi, Dre DISSED him via Twitter. The mother-of-two shared a photo of the flowers from her then boyfriend writing, "Just because flowers."
"I did it better lol," Dre fired in a tweet to Briana. It was then deleted.
Another sign the two are officially back together? He tweeted after their Valentine's Day outing, "Ima make a great step daddy."
And earlier this month he was at Dr. Miami! Hmmm!
As previously reported, Javi dumped Briana after a few months of dating in January.
What do you think of Briana's new romance? Let us know your thoughts!

