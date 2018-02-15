New Romance?
Javi's Heartbreak! Briana DeJesus Caught With Ex Dre Weeks After Splitting From Marroquin
The 'Teen Mom 2' dad split with his co-star in January after months of dating.
Well, looks like Briana DeJesus is moving on from Javi Marroquin! The newest Teen Mom 2 star showed off her Valentine’s Day celebrations with her ex-boyfriend, Dre. Click here to see the pictures and the one tweet that hints the two are possibly rekindling their romance.
