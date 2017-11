The newest reality star wrote on Twitter, "@TheRealDrMiami appointment on Monday and I’m so excited!"

"I want a boob lift + implant reduction, lipo 360, tummy tuck," she wrote to a fan that asked what she plans on getting done.

The same fan replied, "Girl no! You should just get ur butt reduced a bit besides that u look great. Don't be like the rest stay beautiful nd natural!" Briana replied, "Lipo 360 is going to fit that."

The mother-of-two also said, "And I kind of wanna re-do my lips." Adding, "Maybe a little Botox but we shall see!"

This is the second time Briana has gone under the knife with Dr. Miami.