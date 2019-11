Photo credit: MTV

"Even if he came down here, I wouldn't want for him to come down here and I'm not happy and he changes his whole life to try to make this work and it doesn't work," she added. "We used to do all these things, we don't talk on the phone anymore, we barely text. When we are together, there is no connection there, it's been like this for awhile, even before the DR trip we've had problems. I don't want to be with him anymore."