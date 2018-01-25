REALITY TV
View Gallery
Is Briana DeJesus Stalking Kailyn Lowry After Her Split From Javi Marroquin?

January 25, 2018 12:50PM

Fans warn the 'TM2' star to steer clear of her ex-husband's former fling.

Fans are warning Kailyn Lowry to “watch out” after her Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus was caught creeping on her Twitter! When Kail tweeted she wouldn’t be going to Dr. Miami for plastic surgery on Tuesday, Briana liked the tweet, even though she doesn’t follow Kail on Twitter. After fans took notice and alerted Kail, Briana quickly unliked the tweet, but not before someone screenshotted the evidence!

Back to intro
1/7
“I won’t lie to y’all, i came to Miami for lipo & a boob job. But hours before my surgery i decided i don’t want to go through with it,” Kail wrote.
A fan took a screenshot of Briana’s Twitter likes page, which showed that she liked Kail’s tweet!
The fan alerted Kail and wrote, “Watch out kail you got a stalker on your hands. She ‘likes’ your post but don’t follow you.”
Kail retweeted the screenshot and tweeted three laughing crying faces along with it.
“She probably accidentally liked it from stalking too hard,” one fan replied. When Briana quickly unliked the tweet, another fan wrote, “Haha someone got caught stalking.”
As OK! readers know, Kail and Briana began feuding when Briana started going out with Kail’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. However, Briana and Javi recently split, and Bri claims it’s because Javi didn’t approve of her plans to get plastic surgery.
