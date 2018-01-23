More Work?!
Kailyn Lowry Tells All About Her 'Lipo & Boob Job' Procedure Plan
The 'Teen Mom 2' star sparked rumors that she was going under the knife in Miami.
Kailyn Lowry has always been open about her plastic surgery procedures…including the botched ones! The Teen Mom 2 star sparked rumors that she was going under the knife again during her trip to Miami. Finally, the mother-of-three is confessing the truth about getting a boob job and lipo!
