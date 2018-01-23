REALITY TV
More Work?!

Kailyn Lowry Tells All About Her 'Lipo & Boob Job' Procedure Plan

January 23, 2018 13:11PM

The 'Teen Mom 2' star sparked rumors that she was going under the knife in Miami.

Kailyn Lowry has always been open about her plastic surgery procedures…including the botched ones! The Teen Mom 2 star sparked rumors that she was going under the knife again during her trip to Miami. Finally, the mother-of-three is confessing the truth about getting a boob job and lipo!

Kailyn Lowry Tells All About Her 'Lipo & Boob Job' Procedure Plan

"I won’t lie to y’all, I came to Miami for lipo & a boob job. But hours before my surgery I decided I don’t want to go through with it," she tweeted on Tuesday.
"When I get home I’ll use the money I was gona spend on surgery for a nutritionist & get back into working out," she added. "Damned if i do and damned if i don’t."
It's been one year since Kailyn went under the knife with Dr. Miami and got a tummy tuck, neck lipo and Brazilian butt lift.
Back in October, she revealed her thoughts on getting more plastic surgery just weeks after she welcomed her third son.
In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, Kailyn admitted, “No more plastic surgery!” Adding, “I tried Botox, horrible fail for me. I’m done.”
Back in June 2016 Kail showed off her swollen lips during last season’s Teen Mom 2 reunion special.
“Tried to get lip fillers and had a reaction,” she wrote on Twitter. “You should have seen them without lipstick."
