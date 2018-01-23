Kailyn Lowry Tells All About Her 'Lipo & Boob Job' Procedure Plan

"I won’t lie to y’all, I came to Miami for lipo & a boob job. But hours before my surgery I decided I don’t want to go through with it," she tweeted on Tuesday.

"When I get home I’ll use the money I was gona spend on surgery for a nutritionist & get back into working out," she added. "Damned if i do and damned if i don’t."

It's been one year since Kailyn went under the knife with Dr. Miami and got a tummy tuck, neck lipo and Brazilian butt lift.

Back in October, she revealed her thoughts on getting more plastic surgery just weeks after she welcomed her third son.

In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, Kailyn admitted, “No more plastic surgery!” Adding, “I tried Botox, horrible fail for me. I’m done.”

Back in June 2016 Kail showed off her swollen lips during last season’s Teen Mom 2 reunion special.

“Tried to get lip fillers and had a reaction,” she wrote on Twitter. “You should have seen them without lipstick."