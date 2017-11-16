Another War!
Don't Mess! Vee Torres BLASTS Briana DeJesus Over Racy Tweets About Jo Rivera
See what the newest 'TM2' star wrote about Kailyn Lowry's first baby daddy here.
Briana DeJesus has found herself in another Teen Mom 2 feud! The newest mom on the MTV show tweeted inappropriate comments about Jo Rivera, Kailyn Lowry‘s first baby daddy. The comments about Jo did not sit well with his fiancée, Vee Torres, and she took to Twitter to slam Briana!
