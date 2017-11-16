REALITY TV
Another War!

Don't Mess! Vee Torres BLASTS Briana DeJesus Over Racy Tweets About Jo Rivera

November 16, 2017 9:54AM

See what the newest 'TM2' star wrote about Kailyn Lowry's first baby daddy here.

Briana DeJesus has found herself in another Teen Mom 2 feud! The newest mom on the MTV show tweeted inappropriate comments about Jo Rivera, Kailyn Lowry‘s first baby daddy. The comments about Jo did not sit well with his fiancée, Vee Torres, and she took to Twitter to slam Briana!

In now deleted tweets, Briana made a comment about her upcoming trip to Delaware and seeing her boyfriend, Javi Marroquin, and possibly even Jo.
A fan wrote, "Lets see how long still she starts f*****g Jo?" She replied, "I'll make sure to let you know." Yikes!
And then, Chelsea Houska's husband, Cole DeBoer, was brought into it!
A fan told Vee not to worry since she is beautiful, and clearly she isn't! She wrote back to the fan, "Man ain’t nobody worried bout that a**. Just don’t mention s**t about MY man it’s that simple." Vee even admitted to not even knowing Briana.
A fan wrote to Vee, "To Vee it’s not about about a 'threat' of her man and Bri hooking up. It’s more of a respect thing like don’t talk about my man point blank period bye. Am I right?" And Vee replied, "Exactly!"
