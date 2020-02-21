Photo credit: INSTARImages

During a BUILD series interview in April 2019, Bridget gushed about the bond she has with her castmates. “Everybody on the cast, we have just become like a family. We really fell into these relationships easily, and we’ve just grown with each other over the past 10 years. I wonder if it wasn’t so easy for us and drama-less outside of the work, if it would last so long. But because we are so easy with each other and support each other, it just spills into the work,” the actress said.