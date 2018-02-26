Brielle Biermann Celebrates Her 21st Birthday In Miami — See The Sexy Beach Pics!

Brielle wore a strapless royal blue bikini that showed off her amazing curves!

While the 21-year-old celebrated her birthday in Miami, her mom Kim was back in Atlanta, missing her first born! She posted a bunch of throwback pics on Instagram and gushed over Brielle.

In the caption, she wrote, “I had Brielle at at almost 19, I was so excited I could barely stand it but I was a nervous wreck at the same time!"

“My side kick, My heart, My strength, My pride and joy, My best friend, My daughter YOU amaze me!!” she continued. “We made it Elle I always knew we would.”

But Kim didn’t stop there! “You are such a blessing to this world!” she wrote. “Thank you for making my ‘job’ as your mom an easy one! I truly mean that from the core of my being! I made it through the night last night barely, no sleep worrying about you .. I guess some things will never change no matter how old you get!”