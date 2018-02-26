Goodbye, 20!
Brielle Biermann Celebrates Her 21st Birthday In Miami — See The Sexy Beach Pics!
The 'Don't Be Tardy' star's mom Kim paid tribute to her oldest on Instagram.
Brielle Biermann is all grown up! Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s oldest child celebrated her 21st birthday in Miami this weekend, where the Don’t Be Tardy star showed off her gorgeous curves while soaking up the sun on the beach with friends. Click through to see the pics!
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!