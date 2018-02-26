REALITY TV
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

brielle biermann 21st birthday sexy bikini beach pics pp View Gallery
Goodbye, 20!

Brielle Biermann Celebrates Her 21st Birthday In Miami — See The Sexy Beach Pics!

February 26, 2018 16:45PM

The 'Don't Be Tardy' star's mom Kim paid tribute to her oldest on Instagram.

Brielle Biermann is all grown up! Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s oldest child celebrated her 21st birthday in Miami this weekend, where the Don’t Be Tardy star showed off her gorgeous curves while soaking up the sun on the beach with friends. Click through to see the pics!

Brielle Biermann Celebrates Her 21st Birthday In Miami — See The Sexy Beach Pics!

Back to intro
1/6
Brielle wore a strapless royal blue bikini that showed off her amazing curves!
While the 21-year-old celebrated her birthday in Miami, her mom Kim was back in Atlanta, missing her first born! She posted a bunch of throwback pics on Instagram and gushed over Brielle.
In the caption, she wrote, “I had Brielle at at almost 19, I was so excited I could barely stand it but I was a nervous wreck at the same time!"
“My side kick, My heart, My strength, My pride and joy, My best friend, My daughter YOU amaze me!!” she continued. “We made it Elle I always knew we would.”
But Kim didn’t stop there! “You are such a blessing to this world!” she wrote. “Thank you for making my ‘job’ as your mom an easy one! I truly mean that from the core of my being! I made it through the night last night barely, no sleep worrying about you .. I guess some things will never change no matter how old you get!”
What do you think of Kim’s tribute to Brielle and Brielle’s 21st birthday beach bash? Sound off in the comments below!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in REALITY TV

Exclusive
Quad Ends Friendship With Toya In ‘Married To Medicine’ Sneak Peek
REALITY TV
This ‘Married At First Sight’ Couple ‘Finally’ Had Sex
REALITY TV
Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Tells All About Her Return To Puerto Rico
NEWS
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Lunceford Gives SHOCKING Marriage Update
REALITY TV
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Tells All About New Cookbook
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
Engaged! Danielle Staub Reveals How Teresa Giudice Helped Her Fiancé Propose
REALITY TV danielle staub engaged 20 times tells all proposal pp 1
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE