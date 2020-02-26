trending in NEWS

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s youngest daughter Kaia Rose is already a style icon according to big sister Brielle. The Don’t Be Tardy star, 22, revealed in a new interview that Kaia is going to be a model and already buys makeup for the 6-year-old.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation