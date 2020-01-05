Photo credit: MEGA

In an interview with Us Weekly in May 2016 Kim told the media outlet, “She bothered me for five years about her lips. She was like, ‘I hate my lips. I hate my lips.’ So I’m like, then go fix them! You only go around this planet once. If it makes her happy, so be it.” The Bravo star added, “She is a leader, not a follower. Social media sucks. It’s been difficult. I try to monitor my girls’ accounts, but Brielle is 19. But she can handle it better. She has confidence.”