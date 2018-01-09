BABIES
'Absolute Sweetest'

Bristol Palin’s 2-Year-Old Daughter Pulls Mommy Duty By Feeding Her Infant Sister!

January 9, 2018 16:03PM

They cuddled up on the floor as older sis Sailor gave 8-month-old Atlee Bay a bottle.

The bond between siblings can be quite extraordinary, especially in the case of Bristol Palin‘s adorable daughters as she shared a major cuteness moment between the two on her Instagram stories on Sunday!  The clip shows her eldest daughter, 2-year-old Sailor, playing mommy duties by giving her 8-month-old little sister Atlee Bay a bottle as her proud momma watched on!

Bristol Palin's 2-Year-Old Daughter Pulls Mommy Duty By Feeding Her Infant Sister!

With the caption "the absolute sweetest", her daughter Sailor bottle fed Atlee like a boss while they laid on the floor with one another.
Sailor gets points for accuracy during the bottle feeding, as she sat up to make sure that her baby sister got all the nutrients to help her grow.
It may not be all giggles and happiness though, as she posted a video a couple of days ago on her Instagram showing Sailor getting absolutely grossed out by the mess her little sister made!  Awe!
Atlee is the second child for her and husband Dakota Meyer.  She has an older son, 9-year-old Tripp, with ex-boyfriend Levin Johnston.
It's very obvious how tight these two sisters are, as Bristol posts so many adorable photos of them together like this one right after Thanksgiving.  Here's hoping there are more adorable and adorably gross moments for them as they continue to grow!
