'Absolute Sweetest'
Bristol Palin’s 2-Year-Old Daughter Pulls Mommy Duty By Feeding Her Infant Sister!
They cuddled up on the floor as older sis Sailor gave 8-month-old Atlee Bay a bottle.
The bond between siblings can be quite extraordinary, especially in the case of Bristol Palin‘s adorable daughters as she shared a major cuteness moment between the two on her Instagram stories on Sunday! The clip shows her eldest daughter, 2-year-old Sailor, playing mommy duties by giving her 8-month-old little sister Atlee Bay a bottle as her proud momma watched on!
