Britney Spears Shows Off Her BANGIN’ Body In A Gold Mini Dress At The Hollywood Beauty Awards

Sam Asghari, her two adorable sons, Jayden, 11, and Sean, 12, and the announcement of her second Vegas residency next year. The 36-year-old has been enjoying one of the most iconic comeback stories ever with her personal trainer boyfriend, her two adorable sons, Jayden, 11, and Sean, 12, and the announcement of her second Vegas residency next year.

Over the weekend, she just added a whole new thing to brag about—being honored at the Hollywood Beauty Awards!

She accepted the Fragrance of the Year award for her perfume, Fantasy in Bloom.

But it is what she wore that has garnered all the attention. The pop princess donned a sparkly gold mini dress that showed off her perfectly toned figure!

She topped the eye-catching look with strappy sandals. While she minimally accessorized, the dress needed nothing else!