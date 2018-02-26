Werk It
Britney Spears Shows Off Her BANGIN’ Body In A Gold Mini Dress At The Hollywood Beauty Awards
The pop princess proves she’s still got her A-list figure.
Fresh off completing her wildly successful Vegas residency (and announcing that she’s signed on for another one in 2019), Britney Spears made a pit stop at the Hollywood Beauty Awards over the weekend where she SLAYED the red carpet. Click through to see the pics!
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!