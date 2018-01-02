Britney Spears Professes Love For Boyfriend Sam Asghari In New Video!

unveiling a major surprise for her 36th birthday recently. Britney and Sam have never shied away from showing their love for one another, whether at a basketball game or himfor her 36th birthday recently.

So it comes as no surprise really that their love fest with one another would continue in some capacity, especially during the holiday season!

In their latest clip, Britney is seen with her arm around Sam, with both of their faces featuring furry pink animal ears thanks to a camera filter. “Are you excited about your last couple shows?”, he asked. “Yes,” she replied. “Are you excited about 2018?” he then questioned her. Again, she replied in the affirmative. “You look beautiful,” he told his girlfriend. “Thank you, and I love you,” she exclaimed before giving him a kiss on the cheek. Awe!

Sam also shared the video on his Instagram, simply captioning it with "Happy New Year from me and my partner in crime."

Britney had a lot to celebrate going into New Year's Eve, as she finished the end of her 4 year Las Vegas residency for her show, Piece of Me, which was on display for the world to see as she performed during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve special on Sunday night. Perhaps this will give the lovebirds more time to hang in 2018 and see how their relationship will further blossom?