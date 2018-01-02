COUPLES
'Partner In Crime'

Britney Spears Professes Love For Boyfriend Sam Asghari In New Video!

January 2, 2018 11:25AM

She shared the cute clip after her Las Vegas performance on New Year's Eve.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were one of the hottest new couples in 2017, and their love for one another has continued on in the new year.  The “Toxic” singer shared an adorable video with the two of them on Monday, where she professed her love for him in the cutest of ways!  Click-through for all the details.

Britney Spears Professes Love For Boyfriend Sam Asghari In New Video!

Britney and Sam have never shied away from showing their love for one another, whether at a basketball game or him unveiling a major surprise for her 36th birthday recently.
So it comes as no surprise really that their love fest with one another would continue in some capacity, especially during the holiday season!
In their latest clip, Britney is seen with her arm around Sam, with both of their faces featuring furry pink animal ears thanks to a camera filter.  “Are you excited about your last couple shows?”, he asked.  “Yes,” she replied. “Are you excited about 2018?” he then questioned her. Again, she replied in the affirmative. “You look beautiful,” he told his girlfriend. “Thank you, and I love you,” she exclaimed before giving him a kiss on the cheek. Awe!
Sam also shared the video on his Instagram, simply captioning it with "Happy New Year from me and my partner in crime."
Britney had a lot to celebrate going into New Year's Eve, as she finished the end of her 4 year Las Vegas residency for her show, Piece of Me, which was on display for the world to see as she performed during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve special on Sunday night.  Perhaps this will give the lovebirds more time to hang in 2018 and see how their relationship will further blossom? 
Do you think Britney and Sam will be heading down the aisle in 2018?  Sound off in the comments! 

