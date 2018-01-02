'Partner In Crime'
Britney Spears Professes Love For Boyfriend Sam Asghari In New Video!
She shared the cute clip after her Las Vegas performance on New Year's Eve.
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were one of the hottest new couples in 2017, and their love for one another has continued on in the new year. The “Toxic” singer shared an adorable video with the two of them on Monday, where she professed her love for him in the cutest of ways! Click-through for all the details.
