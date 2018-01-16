REALITY TV
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Keeping The Faith

Brittany Cartwright Explains Her Christianity Is Why She Forgave Jax Taylor For Cheating On Her

January 16, 2018 12:38PM

She revealed her emotional decision on the latest episode of 'Vanderpump Rules'.

Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright is willing to forgive her boyfriend Jax Taylor for cheating on her for one specific reason: her christianity.  She revealed her emotional decision to stay together on the latest episode, even thought all of her friends want her to break up with him!  Click through for all the details.  

Brittany Cartwright Explains Her Christianity Is Why She Forgave Jax Taylor For Cheating On Her

Back to intro
1/8
After repeatedly denying that he cheated on her with former SURver Faith Stowers, Jax finally confessed the truth to Brittany on an episode back in mid-December. “Rot in hell. If you love someone you don’t do that. I just hope it was worth it,” she screamed at him after his confession.
Although she immediately declared that she was single after his confession, Brittany still stayed together with Jax. "I wish so bad that I could just stop loving him. It would be so much easier for me. I just don’t know what I’m doing,” she emotionally revealed during her confessional. 
As if his cheating wasn’t bad enough, Jax added major insult to injury when fellow cast members Lala Kent and Ariana Madix shared an audio recording from Faith at Brittany's housewarming party, where he exclaimed that he no longer found her sexually attractive, that he’d never propose to her or want to have kids with her.  This then made Jax mad at Brittany for airing their laundry publicly.  
Although this disgusted all the ladies at SUR, Brittany still stuck with Jax regardless of all that he has done. Why?  “I was raised to be a good Christian woman, and that is all about forgiveness, and I believe everybody deserves it,” she explained after having a heart-to-heart with her mom. “Even Jax.”
And it looks like they are still together, as Brittany revealed where they are now on last night’s Watch What Happens Live. "Jax successfully changed the narrative from what was on the tape to the fact that you had brought it out', host Andy Cohen said. "How did you let him do that, or did I miss something?”
 "We went through it for a long time. Everything can't be shown on the show. I mean, it's never going to happen. But we did go through it for a long time after that. I was so pissed about him trying to turn it [on me]," she exclaimed. "I felt like he was just trying to turn everything around on me and try to make me feel guilty.”
When asked if she regretted playing the audio at her party, she said "I'm just glad I finally had a bada** moment and was like, 'Everyone, listen!' I don't know...When you're going through something like this, you don't know what you're feeling," Brittany said. "Ever.”
Do you think that Brittany should stay with Jax, or kick him to the curb?  Sound off in the comments! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in REALITY TV

Exclusive
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
'WAGS' Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals The 6 Beauty Products Every Fabulous Woman Needs
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
STYLE meghan markle fashion empire royal role pp
Olivia Munn & Chris Pratt Are Secretly Dating!
NEWS
Baby Ariel Reveals 3 Secrets To Becoming A Musical-ly Star
NEWS
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding: 5 Things You Need To Know
NEWS