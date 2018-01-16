Keeping The Faith
Brittany Cartwright Explains Her Christianity Is Why She Forgave Jax Taylor For Cheating On Her
She revealed her emotional decision on the latest episode of 'Vanderpump Rules'.
Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright is willing to forgive her boyfriend Jax Taylor for cheating on her for one specific reason: her christianity. She revealed her emotional decision to stay together on the latest episode, even thought all of her friends want her to break up with him! Click through for all the details.
