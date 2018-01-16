Brittany Cartwright Explains Her Christianity Is Why She Forgave Jax Taylor For Cheating On Her

Faith Stowers, Jax After repeatedly denying that he cheated on her with former SURver, Jax finally confessed the truth to Brittany on an episode back in mid-December. “Rot in hell. If you love someone you don’t do that. I just hope it was worth it,” she screamed at him after his confession.

Although she immediately declared that she was single after his confession, Brittany still stayed together with Jax. "I wish so bad that I could just stop loving him. It would be so much easier for me. I just don’t know what I’m doing,” she emotionally revealed during her confessional.

As if his cheating wasn’t bad enough, Jax added major insult to injury when fellow cast members Lala Kent and Ariana Madix shared an audio recording from Faith at Brittany's housewarming party, where he exclaimed that he no longer found her sexually attractive, that he’d never propose to her or want to have kids with her. This then made Jax mad at Brittany for airing their laundry publicly.

Although this disgusted all the ladies at SUR, Brittany still stuck with Jax regardless of all that he has done. Why? “I was raised to be a good Christian woman, and that is all about forgiveness, and I believe everybody deserves it,” she explained after having a heart-to-heart with her mom. “Even Jax.”

Watch What Happens Live. "Jax successfully changed the narrative from what was on the tape to the fact that you had brought it out', host And it looks like they are still together, as Brittany revealed where they are now on last night’s. "Jax successfully changed the narrative from what was on the tape to the fact that you had brought it out', host Andy Cohen said. "How did you let him do that, or did I miss something?”

"We went through it for a long time. Everything can't be shown on the show. I mean, it's never going to happen. But we did go through it for a long time after that. I was so pissed about him trying to turn it [on me]," she exclaimed. "I felt like he was just trying to turn everything around on me and try to make me feel guilty.”

When asked if she regretted playing the audio at her party, she said "I'm just glad I finally had a bada** moment and was like, 'Everyone, listen!' I don't know...When you're going through something like this, you don't know what you're feeling," Brittany said. "Ever.”