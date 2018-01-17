Bryan Tanaka Steps Up His Fashion Game While On A Romantic Date With Mariah Carey!

Bryan was seen being very chivalrous while leaving a romantic date with Mariah in Malibu on Tuesday night.

However, he really shined in the fashion department, as he was seen rocking some super bright shoes on the way to their car!

Mariah's shoes and fashion game were of course on point as well, but it's hard to notice her fabulous ensemble with Bryan's shoes blinding us with amazement!

This isn't the first time that we've seen Bryan rival Mariah in the fashion department. He was looking in tip top style at a Golden Globes afterparty recently, where her best accessory for the evening wasn't anything she was wearing, it was him.

Regardless of their on point fashion, Mariah has never looked happier as she is always spotted out with a smile whenever she is with Bryan. Perhaps she'll be seeing something shiny in the near future that will be on her ring finger and not on his shoes?