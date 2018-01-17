Light It Up
Bryan Tanaka Steps Up His Fashion Game While On A Romantic Date With Mariah Carey!
Why the up and coming dancer outshone the pop diva in the shoe department.
No matter who she’s with, Mariah Carey makes sure that it’s all eyes on her as the pop diva is known to rock some amazingly colorful ensembles that gets the masses talking. Her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, took away a little bit of that shine while they were spotted leaving a romantic date as his super bright shoes distracted us from anything she was wearing! Click-through for all the details.
