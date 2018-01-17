COUPLES
Light It Up

Bryan Tanaka Steps Up His Fashion Game While On A Romantic Date With Mariah Carey!

January 17, 2018 11:38AM

Why the up and coming dancer outshone the pop diva in the shoe department.

No matter who she’s with, Mariah Carey makes sure that it’s all eyes on her as the pop diva is known to rock some amazingly colorful ensembles that gets the masses talking.  Her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, took away a little bit of that shine while they were spotted leaving a romantic date as his super bright shoes distracted us from anything she was wearing!  Click-through for all the details.

Bryan Tanaka Steps Up His Fashion Game While On A Romantic Date With Mariah Carey!

Bryan was seen being very chivalrous while leaving a romantic date with Mariah in Malibu on Tuesday night.
However, he really shined in the fashion department, as he was seen rocking some super bright shoes on the way to their car!
Mariah's shoes and fashion game were of course on point as well, but it's hard to notice her fabulous ensemble with Bryan's shoes blinding us with amazement!
This isn't the first time that we've seen Bryan rival Mariah in the fashion department.  He was looking in tip top style at a Golden Globes afterparty recently, where her best accessory for the evening wasn't anything she was wearing, it was him.
Regardless of their on point fashion, Mariah has never looked happier as she is always spotted out with a smile whenever she is with Bryan.  Perhaps she'll be seeing something shiny in the near future that will be on her ring finger and not on his shoes?
What are your thoughts on Bryan's shoe game?  Sound off in the comments! 

